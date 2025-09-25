 World Lung Day 2025: 1 In 5 Govandi Residents Need Urgent Medical Care, AI Screening Reveals
The camp screened about 50 residents using a quick, AI-powered voice test, revealing alarming results. It highlighted that while all the respondents confirmed daily exposure to toxic smoke and chemicals, 65% of them reported chronic cough or breathlessness. However, it revealed a shocking concern that one in five residents was flagged for urgent medical attention

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
World Lung Day | representative pic

Mumbai: One in five Govandi residents need urgent medical attention, revealed an artificial intelligence-powered lung health screening. The screening also highlighted that while all those diagnosed confirmed daily exposure to toxic smoke and chemicals, 65% of them reported chronic cough or breathlessness.

September 25 is commemorated as World Lung Day to spread awareness about lung health and its importance in the world with increasing pollution levels. In August, PinkTree Foundation, Waatavaran, and Govandi New Sangam Welfare association hosted a free lung health screening camp in Govandi, a community living next to Asia's largest dumping ground in Deonar. The initiative responded to an urgent health crisis caused by constant toxic air and waste burning.

The camp screened about 50 residents using a quick, AI-powered voice test, revealing alarming results. It highlighted that while all the respondents confirmed daily exposure to toxic smoke and chemicals, 65% of them reported chronic cough or breathlessness. However, it revealed a shocking concern that one in five residents was flagged for urgent medical attention

Along with the medical intervention, residents also participated in awareness sessions linking pollution to tuberculosis, asthma, and cancer, community mapping to identify waste-burning hotspots, education on clean fuel and indoor ventilation and an interactive ‘wall of demands’ where citizens wrote, “We want oxygen, not smoke.”

The organisations announced that they aim to launch monthly lung health screenings for local communities.

