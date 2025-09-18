Woman Slaps Bus Driver For Sending Obscene Videos In Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg – VIDEO

Woman Slaps Bus Driver For Sending Obscene Videos | Instagram/@indian.now

Kankavli: An incident involving a serious breach of privacy has come to light from Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district. A private bus driver was reportedly confronted and slapped by a woman after he allegedly sent her obscene video clips using contact details he had accessed from booking records.

According to an NDTV report, the woman had booked a ticket through a private travel agency’s office in Kankavli a few months ago and frequently travelled between Kankavli and Mumbai using the same bus service.

The accused driver allegedly obtained her mobile number from the booking register and began sending her obscene clips via messaging apps. After receiving multiple inappropriate clips, the woman decided to confront the driver at the company’s booking office near the Kankavli bus stand on Tuesday, 16 September.

A video of the incident has since surfaced online. It shows two women confronting and slapping the driver in public. One of them can be heard saying in Hindi, “Terko do baar call ki thi main”, which roughly translates to: "I had called you twice."

The woman is also seen showing her phone screen to the driver and demanding an explanation: “Yeh kya bheja hai? Kisi aurat ko bheja, tujhe sharam aati hai kya?” Which roughly translates to, "What is this that you’ve sent? You sent this to a woman, don’t you feel ashamed?"

The video has gone viral on social media. Currently, there are no reports of any official police complaint regarding the incident.