 Palghar News: Luxury Bus Stranded In Flooded Road, Women Passengers Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: Luxury Bus Stranded In Flooded Road, Women Passengers Rescued

Palghar News: Luxury Bus Stranded In Flooded Road, Women Passengers Rescued

The incident occurred when volunteers from Sarpmitra visited the area to assess the water situation and spotted the bus stuck in the floodwaters. They immediately informed Rajesh (Bunty) Mhatre, Deputy Sarpanch of Umbar Pada-Saphale Gram Panchayat. Recognizing the urgency, Mhatre rushed to the site with his JCB to assist in the rescue operation.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image | ANI

Palghar: Heavy overnight rainfall on Saturday led to waterlogging on the road in Saphale, causing a luxury bus to get stranded and triggering panic among passengers. Local residents and administration stepped in to ensure the safety of women onboard.

The incident occurred when volunteers from Sarpmitra visited the area to assess the water situation and spotted the bus stuck in the floodwaters. They immediately informed Rajesh (Bunty) Mhatre, Deputy Sarpanch of Umbar Pada-Saphale Gram Panchayat. Recognizing the urgency, Mhatre rushed to the site with his JCB to assist in the rescue operation.

The luxury bus had traveled from Manpada in Kalyan-Dombivli to Palghar for a visit to the Navadevi temple. However, the floodwater was deeper than anticipated, and the bus stalled. Its starter failed, and even after summoning a local mechanic, it could not be restarted. Meanwhile, heavy rains and lightning, as warned by the Meteorological Department, continued through the night.

Read Also
Mumbai Receives 112% Of Annual Rainfall; Red Alert For City, Thane, Palghar & Raigad Till September...
article-image

With the help of the JCB, the bus was safely moved to the nearby petrol pump. The women passengers were then accommodated at the village hall in Saphale for safety. Local resident provided tea and biscuits to the passengers.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Indian Army’s Balnoi Battalion Screens IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final For LoC Residents In Poonch, Netizens Call It A 'Wonderful Gesture'
Video: Indian Army’s Balnoi Battalion Screens IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final For LoC Residents In Poonch, Netizens Call It A 'Wonderful Gesture'
'India Vs Pakistan Tamasha...': Tehseen Poonawala Calls Asia Cup 2025 Final Fu**ed Up Show Despite India's Win
'India Vs Pakistan Tamasha...': Tehseen Poonawala Calls Asia Cup 2025 Final Fu**ed Up Show Despite India's Win
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive Last-Over Six Off Haris Rauf's Bowling; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive Last-Over Six Off Haris Rauf's Bowling; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Indian Players Once Again Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After Humiliating Them With 5-Wicket Win; Watch Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Indian Players Once Again Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After Humiliating Them With 5-Wicket Win; Watch Video

After an overnight wait due to the heavy rains, a replacement bus arrived from Mumbai at 6 a.m. on Sunday to transport the women back home. Eyewitnesses praised the prompt and brave efforts of Mhatre, the Sarpmitra volunteers, and local villagers, crediting their coordinated response for averting any harm to the passengers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Bust Online Betting Racket During Asia Cup 2025 Raid

Mumbai Police Bust Online Betting Racket During Asia Cup 2025 Raid

MNS Opposes Screening Of India–Pakistan Cricket Match In Navi Mumbai Theatre

MNS Opposes Screening Of India–Pakistan Cricket Match In Navi Mumbai Theatre

Mumbai Bomb Threat: Dadar Railway Station Searched After Hoax Call, No Explosives Found

Mumbai Bomb Threat: Dadar Railway Station Searched After Hoax Call, No Explosives Found

Palghar News: Luxury Bus Stranded In Flooded Road, Women Passengers Rescued

Palghar News: Luxury Bus Stranded In Flooded Road, Women Passengers Rescued

Kandivali Fire: Three Dead, Four Critical After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen

Kandivali Fire: Three Dead, Four Critical After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen