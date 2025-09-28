Palghar News: Luxury Bus Stranded In Flooded Road, Women Passengers Rescued

Representation Image | ANI

Palghar: Heavy overnight rainfall on Saturday led to waterlogging on the road in Saphale, causing a luxury bus to get stranded and triggering panic among passengers. Local residents and administration stepped in to ensure the safety of women onboard.

The incident occurred when volunteers from Sarpmitra visited the area to assess the water situation and spotted the bus stuck in the floodwaters. They immediately informed Rajesh (Bunty) Mhatre, Deputy Sarpanch of Umbar Pada-Saphale Gram Panchayat. Recognizing the urgency, Mhatre rushed to the site with his JCB to assist in the rescue operation.

The luxury bus had traveled from Manpada in Kalyan-Dombivli to Palghar for a visit to the Navadevi temple. However, the floodwater was deeper than anticipated, and the bus stalled. Its starter failed, and even after summoning a local mechanic, it could not be restarted. Meanwhile, heavy rains and lightning, as warned by the Meteorological Department, continued through the night.

With the help of the JCB, the bus was safely moved to the nearby petrol pump. The women passengers were then accommodated at the village hall in Saphale for safety. Local resident provided tea and biscuits to the passengers.

After an overnight wait due to the heavy rains, a replacement bus arrived from Mumbai at 6 a.m. on Sunday to transport the women back home. Eyewitnesses praised the prompt and brave efforts of Mhatre, the Sarpmitra volunteers, and local villagers, crediting their coordinated response for averting any harm to the passengers.

