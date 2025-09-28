 Mumbai Receives 112% Of Annual Rainfall; Red Alert For City, Thane, Palghar & Raigad Till September 28
In the last 24 hours, the Colaba observatory has recorded 120.8 mm rainfall and Santacruz observatory has recorded 83.8 mm rainfall. Some of the areas with highest rainfall include: Malabar Hill (120 mm), Mulund (121 mm), Dahisar (120 mm), Magathane (115 mm), Malad (111 mm) and Colaba (109 mm)

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Receives 112% Of Annual Rainfall; Red Alert For City, Thane, Palghar & Raigad Till September 28 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai is once again lashed with heavy downpour, taking the annual rainfall above 12% average this year. The average annual rainfall for Mumbai is 2207 mm, and the metropolis has received 111.63% against it. As of Sunday, September 28 morning, the eastern suburbs have received 2613 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs with 2612 mm and the city area with 2164 mm. 

The intense rain spells are expected to continue till September 30. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded Red Alert for extreme heavy rainfall for Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad today (Sunday), which is valid till Monday 8.30 pm. Later on Monday, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad are under Orange Alert (heavy rainfall with thunderstorms) and Palghar continuous to be under Red Alert. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the entire region is placed under Yellow Alert (heavy rainfall at isolated places). 

article-image

In the last 24 hours, the Colaba observatory has recorded 120.8 mm rainfall and Santacruz observatory has recorded 83.8 mm rainfall. Some of the areas with highest rainfall include: Malabar Hill (120 mm), Mulund (121 mm), Dahisar (120 mm), Magathane (115 mm), Malad (111 mm), Colaba (109 mm) etc. 

With the change in wind circulation over Bay of Bengal, the IMD had issued fresh warning on Friday for another period of increased rainfall activity across Maharashtra from September 26 to 30. The interiors of the state are already struggling after recent flash floods, with devastating rainfall causing extensive agricultural loss.

