 Mumbai’s Lakes Almost Full After Heavy Rain; Water Levels Touch 99.46 Per Cent
Mumbai’s drinking water reserves have received a significant boost thanks to steady rainfall in the catchment areas. As per the details posted on X, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that the combined stock in the seven lakes supplying the city now stands at 99.46 per cent.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Mumbai lakes | X - @mybmc

In the last 24 hours, water levels across the lakes have risen slightly by 0.09 to 0.17 metres, supported by steady rainfall. The Bhandup Complex, which monitors lake levels, recorded 107 mm of rain in the same period. Tulsi Lake received the highest rainfall at 106 mm, followed by Upper Vaitarna with 72 mm and Modak Sagar with 96 mm. Bhatsa and Vihar also saw healthy showers of 58 mm and 53 mm respectively.

With reservoirs nearing their peak, several lakes have begun releasing water over recent weeks. Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna started discharging in August, while Modak Sagar and Tansa overflowed earlier in July. Bhatsa, Tulsi and Vihar also reached capacity by mid-August.

For residents, the near-full lakes bring relief and reassurance of a steady water supply in the months ahead.

