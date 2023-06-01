Woman passenger on Mumbai to Kolkata flight falsely claims carrying 'bomb' after asked to pay extra for baggage; arrested

Mumbai: On Wednesday, panic broke out at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after a woman claimed carrying a bomb in her baggage. However, the claims were noted to be untrue and were made when the passenger travelling from Mumbai to Kolkata was asked to pay extra for her luggage.

Police arrest her

Taking cognisance of the incident, a case was registered at Sahar police station against the woman under sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 505 (2) (Statements conducing public mischief) of IPC. She was reportedly arrested and produced in the court.

Court grants bail

It was noted that nothing suspicious was found in her bag and it was a hoax made to escape paying extra on luggage. The court granted her bail.

Similar incidents from the past

A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat at Indira Gandhi International Airport in April 2023. During the same month, Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna also faced a false bomb claim and a man from Bihar's Samastipur district was arrested in this regard.