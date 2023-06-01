 Woman passenger on Mumbai to Kolkata flight falsely claims carrying 'bomb' after asked to pay extra for baggage; arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWoman passenger on Mumbai to Kolkata flight falsely claims carrying 'bomb' after asked to pay extra for baggage; arrested

Woman passenger on Mumbai to Kolkata flight falsely claims carrying 'bomb' after asked to pay extra for baggage; arrested

She was reportedly arrested and produced in the court which granted her bail

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: On Wednesday, panic broke out at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after a woman claimed carrying a bomb in her baggage. However, the claims were noted to be untrue and were made when the passenger travelling from Mumbai to Kolkata was asked to pay extra for her luggage.

Police arrest her

Taking cognisance of the incident, a case was registered at Sahar police station against the woman under sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 505 (2) (Statements conducing public mischief) of IPC. She was reportedly arrested and produced in the court.

Court grants bail

It was noted that nothing suspicious was found in her bag and it was a hoax made to escape paying extra on luggage. The court granted her bail.

Read Also
Man cracks ‘bomb in bag’ joke at Indore airport, interrogated, misses flight
article-image

Similar incidents from the past

A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat at Indira Gandhi International Airport in April 2023. During the same month, Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna also faced a false bomb claim and a man from Bihar's Samastipur district was arrested in this regard.

Read Also
Bihar: Bomb threat call at Patna airport a 'hoax', caller arrested, says report
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Woman passenger on Mumbai to Kolkata flight falsely claims carrying 'bomb' after asked to pay extra...

Woman passenger on Mumbai to Kolkata flight falsely claims carrying 'bomb' after asked to pay extra...

Mumbai News: FIR against 2 websites for allegedly publishing defamatory content against Savitri Bai...

Mumbai News: FIR against 2 websites for allegedly publishing defamatory content against Savitri Bai...

Thane News: Cop's wife alleges Dombivli BJP leader molested her; files plaint

Thane News: Cop's wife alleges Dombivli BJP leader molested her; files plaint

Mumbai: From Free Map Exhibition to Chai & Why; 5 things to do this weekend

Mumbai: From Free Map Exhibition to Chai & Why; 5 things to do this weekend

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur offers prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple; check pictures

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur offers prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple; check pictures