Bihar: Bomb Squad team arrives at Patna airport after bomb threat call |

On Wednesday, an unidentified caller made a bomb threat at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport. A bomb disposal unit is presently scanning the airport grounds in response to the call. The call came in around 10:47 a.m.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.