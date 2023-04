Delhi: Bomb threat at Indian School in Sadiq Nagar; building evacuated |

The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have been informed, said Delhi police.

