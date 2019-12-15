Woman kills daughter-in-law, surrenders before police

Palghar: A 48-year-old woman allegedly killed her daughter-in-law over a domestic issue at Vasai in the district on Sunday and surrendered before the police, an official said.

The accused, Anandi Mane, a resident of Manickpur in Vasai, was subsequently arrested, the official said.

According to police, the accused felt that she was being ignored in the house and held her daughter-in-law, Ariya Mane (32), responsible for taking her son and grandchildren away from her.

"The victim's husband worked in the US. His family members, who visited him in the US, had returned to Vasai along with him around a fortnight back," Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

Senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police station said, "The two women would frequently quarrel over domestic issues. On Sunday, Ariya's husband had gone for a morning walk. Soon an argument broke out between the two women. In a fit of rage, the accused took a flower pot and hit Ariya on the head. The victim died on the spot."

"After committing the crime, the accused walked into Manickpur police station and informed the staff that she had killed her daughter-in-law. A police team then rushed to her house and found the victim dead. Her body was sent for post- mortem," he added.

According to police, Ariya's husband was set to return to the US for work.

The family is well-educated and the victim had done nursing and MBA, police said.

Further investigation is on.