Mumbai Accident: 40-year-old woman killed, husband hurt in road mishap

Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman died and her husband suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck at Bhiwandi on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Lalita Mahato (40). Her husband, Chandrashekhar Mahato, has suffered minor injuries.

The incident took place at Khoni village near Aditya Hotel in Bhiwandi taluka when Chandrashekhar riding and Lalita riding pillion were on a bike. They were going towards the Khadipar area from Mithpada in Shelar village. The truck was coming from opposite direction and hit them.