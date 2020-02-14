Mumbai Accident: 40-year-old woman killed, husband hurt in road mishap

Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman died and her husband suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck at Bhiwandi on Thursday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Lalita Mahato (40). Her husband, Chandrashekhar Mahato, has suffered minor injuries.
The incident took place at Khoni village near Aditya Hotel in Bhiwandi taluka when Chandrashekhar riding and Lalita riding pillion were on a bike. They were going towards the Khadipar area from Mithpada in Shelar village. The truck was coming from opposite direction and hit them.
VC Dolas, senior police inspector, said, “The biker might have slipped and suddenly the woman fell off and came under the wheel of the truck.”
Lalita died on the spot and was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where her post mortem was conducted. The truck driver has been identified as Pravin Tande (53). He has been arrested.
Nizampura police have registered a case against the driver under section 304(A), 337, 279 of the Indian Penal Code and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)