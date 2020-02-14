Mumbai: Youth duped of Rs 40,000 in online deal

Mumbai: The next time you look up a contact number for an establishment or organisation on a search engine, you might unwittingly land in the clutches of online fraudsters.

The Azad Maidan police are investigating a case in which Rs 40,000 was siphoned off from a youth’s account, through five fraudulent transactions in a matter of minutes, after his mother had carried out an online search and dialled a number she believed was of an online grocery store.

In his complaint to the police on Wednesday, a Marine Lines resident has said that on January 25, his mother had ordered groceries home through the mobile application of a prominent online grocery delivery service. When the groceries were delivered on January 28, she found that an order for muskmellon seeds, for which she had paid Rs 31, was missing. She raised a complaint on the application, and received a response on it that the company would contact her soon.

After waiting for a call from the company for two days, she carried out a cursory online search for the company’s contact number, as a number was not provided on the application. On January 30, she placed a call on the number she found online.

“We dialled the number twice, but the calls were not answered. The same night, we received a call from someone claiming to be calling from the company and reminded us about the two calls we had placed earlier. The caller said that it would take 15-20 days to get the muskmellon seeds we had ordered, and asked my mother to accept a refund. My mother initially refused to do so, but later accepted the offer,” he said, a law student.