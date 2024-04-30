 Mumbai News: Man Run Over By BEST Bus In Kandivali; Driver Arrested
Eyewitnesses told the police that the bus driver was speeding and driving recklessly, leading to the collision with the victim.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Accident | Representational Image | Pexels

A 40-year-old man was fatally knocked down by a BEST bus in Borivali West on April 27 at 10.30pm. The police are still trying to ascertain the identity of the victim. Meanwhile, the driver, Prabhakar Kalanbe, 38, has been arrested and booked for negligent and reckless driving.

On April 27 night, the Kasturba police were conducting routine patrol in the vicinity of Carter Road No.1, Borivali West, when a two-wheeler alerted the police to an accident in front of Siddhivinayak Nursing Home. The victim was wearing a white shirt and blue pants. The police said he had suffered grievous head injuries and succumbed at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali East.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the bus driver was speeding and driving recklessly, leading to the collision with the victim. The driver, a resident of Malad East, was taken into custody and charged under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

A police inspector from Kasturba police station said, “We are attempting to ascertain the identity of the deceased. There were no CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the accident spot, and the victim was not carrying any identification documents.”

