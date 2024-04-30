Mumbai News: Dindoshi Police Files Case Against Street Food Vendor After Food Poisoning Incident Reported In Goregaon

The Dindoshi police filed a case against street food vendor Vitthal Dalavi (48) for allegedly serving food that caused food poisoning. Three individuals suffered from food poisoning after eating Shawarma at Dalavi's stall, and almost 10 others had sought treatment for similar issues in the past. The accused, from Goregaon East, operated a stall in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon East. The case was registered on April 25th.

According to the police, Dalavi had been operating his Shawarma stall in front of the Satellite building in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon East, for the last six to seven months. On April 24th, an 18-year-old boy ate Shawarma at Dalavi's stall and soon after felt ill, leading to his admission to a hospital. His father, Parab, approached the police and filed a complaint against Dalavi under section 273 of the Indian Penal Code (sale of noxious food or drink) along with section 59 (2) of the Food Safety and Standards Act (manufacturing, sale, or distribution of unsafe food for human consumption).

A police officer from Dindoshi police station stated, "After lodging a case against Dalavi, multiple individuals came forward and provided their statements against him. We have issued a notice to him under section 155(2) of the CrPC and will take appropriate legal action. No fatalities occurred, and we have informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Food and Drug Administration."

An atmosphere of fear has gripped the area, with residents expressing concerns over the lack of concrete action by the police and municipal administrations against street food vendors. Such incidents have occurred frequently in the area. While there was a one-day action taken by the Municipal Corporation Police, residents said that street food vendors continue to operate openly, cooking food in unhygienic conditions. Locals feel that the authorities are prioritizing the protection of these vendors rather than addressing public health concerns.