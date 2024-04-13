Mumbai: WR Plans To Extend Harbour Line From Goregaon To Borivali, Project To Cost ₹825 Cr; Check Details Inside

Representational picture | File

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) has unveiled plans to extend the harbour line by 8km from Goregaon to Borivali in two phases, aiming for completion by 2027-28 to alleviate congestion along the Andheri-Borivali corridor, a hotspot for overcrowding on WR. With tenders for the Rs 825-crore project set to be released in May, construction is anticipated to kick off around June 15, according to a report in the Times Of India.

The expansion will take place in two phases, with the initial 2km stretch connecting Goregaon to Malad slated for completion by 2026-27. The second phase will extend over 5km from Malad to Borivali, targeting completion by 2027-28, as confirmed by a senior WR official to TOI. The harbour line presently links CSMT to Goregaon, with its most recent extension, from Andheri to Goregaon, completed in 2018.

Details On Project's Progress Till Now

WR has already initiated preliminary groundwork, including geotechnical assessments, topographic surveys and evaluations of existing structures. Land acquisition is underway, with 1,900 sqm of land across 20 locations earmarked for acquisition, primarily from private owners. Of this, 1,740 sqm falls under private ownership, with acquisition proceedings already initiated. The project is expected to impact 24 private buildings, with elevated stations planned due to space constraints, notably at Malad.

Challenges With Malad Station

The Malad station's elevation, a first along the route, contrasts with the ground-level positioning of other stations between Goregaon and Borivali. Additionally, the corridor will feature a ramp on the western side of the existing tracks after veering north from Goregaon. The construction of a flyover at Malad is estimated at Rs 145 crore, with an additional Rs 65 crore allocated for the elevated station.

By extending the harbour line, WR aims to mitigate congestion and enhance connectivity across the Goregaon-Borivali stretch, a vital artery within Mumbai's commuter network.