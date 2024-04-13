Mumbai News: Western Railway Announces Special Trains To Run Across Various Destinations; Check Details Here

Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run Special Trains on Special Fare.

Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra AC Superfast Special

According to Western Railway, Train No. 09097 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra AC Superfast Special will depart Bandra Terminus every Sunday at 9.50 pm & will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 10.00 am on Tuesday. This train will run from 21st April 2024 to 30th June 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09098 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Special will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra every Tuesday at 9.40 am & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 10.10 am on Thursday. This train will run from 23rd April 2024 to 2nd July 2024.

Halts

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung, Ambala Cantt., Dhandari Kalan, Jalandhar Cantt., Pathankot and Jammu Tavi station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car Coaches.

Hapa - Naharlagun Special Train

Train No. 09525 Hapa - Naharlagun Special will depart Hapa every Wednesday at 00.40 am & will reach Naharlagun at 4.00 pm on Friday. This train will run from 17th April 2024 till 26th June 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09526 Naharlagun - Hapa Special will depart from Naharlagun every Saturday at 10.00 am & will arrive Hapa at 00.30 am on Tuesday. This train will run from 20th April, 2024 till 29th June, 2024.

Halts

Enroute this train will halt at Rajkot, Wankaner, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Biyavra-Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Etawah, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Banaras, Varanasi, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Chhapra, Hajipur, Shahpur Patoree, Barauni, BeguSarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, Katihar, Barsoi, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbehar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road, Rangiya, Udalguri, New Misamari, Rangapara North and Harmuti station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Mumbai Central – Banaras AC Special Train

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central – Banaras AC Special will depart Mumbai Central every Wednesday at 10.50 pm & will reach Banaras at 10.30 am, on Friday. This train will run from 17th April, 2024 to 26th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09184 Banaras – Mumbai Central AC Special will depart from Banaras every Friday at 2.30 pm & will arrive Mumbai Central at 04.20 am on Sunday. This train will run from 19th April, 2024 to 28th June, 2024.

Halts

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Agra Fort, Tundla, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Janghai and Bhadohi station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, AC 3-Tier Economic and Second Class sitting Coaches.

Vadodara – Gorakhpur Special Trains

Train No. 09111 Vadodara – Gorakhpur Special will depart Vadodara every Monday at 7.00 pm & will reach Gorakhpur at 11.30 pm the next day. This train will run from 15th April 2024 to 24th June 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09112 Gorakhpur - Vadodara Special will depart from Gorakhpur every Wednesday at 05.00 hrs & will reach Vadodara at 08.35 am, the next day. This train will run from 17th April, 2024 to 26th June, 2024.

Halts

Enroute this train will halt at Godhra, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur city, Bharatpur, Agra Fort, Tundla, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bara Banki, Gonda and Basti station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Vadodara – Mau Superfast Special Train

Train No. 09195 Vadodara – Mau Superfast Special will depart Vadodara every Saturday at 7.00 pm & will reach Mau at 8.45 pm, the next day. This train will run from 20th April 2024 to 29th June 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09196 Mau - Vadodara Superfast Special will depart from Mau every Sunday at 11.15 pm & will reach Vadodara at 00.45 am, on Tuesday. This train will run from 21st April, 2024 to 30th June, 2024.

Halts

Enroute this train will halt at Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur and Varanasi station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Ahmedabad – Danapur Special Train

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special will depart Ahmedabad every Monday at 09.10 am & will reach Danapur at 8.30 pm, the next day. This train will run from 15th April 2024 to 24th June 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09418 Danapur - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Danapur every Tuesday at 11.50 pm & will reach Ahmedabad at 11.10 am, on Thursday. This train will run from 16th April, 2024 to 25th June, 2024.

Halts

Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hinduan City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Farukkhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhaya, Buxar and Ara station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Surat – Brahmapur Special Train

Train No. 09069 Surat – Brahmapur Special will depart Surat every Wednesday at 2.20 pm & will reach Brahmapur at 01.15 am on Friday. This train will run from 17th April 2024 to 26th June 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09070 Brahmapur - Surat Special will depart from Brahmapur every Friday at 03.30 am will reach Surat at 1.45 pm, the next day. This train will run from 19th April, 2024 to 28th June, 2024.

Halts

Enroute this train will halt at Nandurbar, Dharangaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Wardha, Balharshah, Warangal, Vijayawada, Elluru, Rajamundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagram, Srikakulam Road and Palasa station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Special Train

Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Special will depart Dr. Ambedkar Nagar every Thursday at 6.30 pm & will reach Patna at 6.30 pm the next day. This train will run from 18th April 2024 to 27th June 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09344 Patna - Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special will depart from Patna every Friday at 9.30 pm & will reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 11.55 pm next day. This train will run from 19th April, 2024 to 28th June, 2024.

Halts

Enroute this train will halt at Indore, Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj, Ujjain, Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara & Danapur station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, AC 3-Tier Economic, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Indore – New Delhi Superfast Special Train

Train No. 09309 Indore – New Delhi Superfast Special will depart Indore every Friday and Sunday at 5.00 pm will reach New Delhi at 04.30 am, the next day. This train will run from 19th April 2024 to 30th June 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09310 New Delhi - Indore Superfast Special will depart from New Delhi every Saturday and Monday at 07.30 am & will reach Indore at 8.15 pm, the same day . This train will run from 20th April, 2024 to 1st July, 2024.

Halts

Enroute this train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Shamgarh, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur and Mathura station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The Booking for Train No. 09097, 09525, 09183, 09111, 09195, 09417, 09069, 09343 and 09309 will open from 13th April, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in*