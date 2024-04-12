 Good News! Nagpur-Pune-Nagpur Superfast Summer Special Trains To Operate Three Days A Week Starting April 18
Halts include Uruli, Daund Card Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Good News! Nagpur-Pune-Nagpur Superfast Summer Special Trains To Operate Three Days A Week Starting April 18 | File Photo

Central Railway has announced the enhancement of the frequency of the Nagpur-Pune-Nagpur Superfast Summer Special trains from two days to three days a week, catering to the increasing demand for convenient and efficient travel options during the summer season.

Effective from April 18, the Nagpur to Pune Superfast Summer Special (Train no. 01165) will now run three days a week, departing every Thursday until June 13 (a total of nine trips).

Simultaneously, the Pune to Nagpur Superfast Summer Special (Train no. 01166) will operate three days a week, departing every Friday, starting from April 19 until June 14 (a total of nine trips).

Halts include Uruli, Daund Card Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha.

The composition of the trains includes a total of 18 LHB coaches, comprising two AC-2 tier, 10 AC three-tier economy, five general second class with luggage cum guard brake van, and one generator car.

Meanwhile, bookings for these summer special trains will open on April 13 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

