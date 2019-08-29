Woman, gang-raped by friends in Mumbai, dies in Aurangabad hospital

Mumbai: A 19-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by four of her friends in Mumbai in the first week of July died at a state-run hospital in Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The woman, admitted to hospital on July 25, was battling for life and died on Wednesday night, a police official said here. A team of Mumbai police will be reaching Aurangabad by Thursday evening, he added.

The alleged rape came to light only when the girl complained of pain in private parts on July 24 and was admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad.

The doctors suspected that she had been raped and informed the police and she was shifted to the government-run hospital. As per the complaint filed at Begumpura Police Station in Aurangabad, on July 7, the girl came to Mumbai.