Woman, 2 children run over by train in Palghar

Palghar: An unidentified woman and two children with her were run over by an express train near Boisar railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

The woman, in her mid-thirties, a one-year-old boy and four-year-old girl were mowed down by the 22966 Bhagat Ki Koti - Bandra Terminus Superfast Express at around 11.30 am, said a railway police official.

"An accidental death case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the deceased," he added.