'Woh Toh Puncture Wala Hi Bana Na': Devendra Fadnavis Lashes Out At Congress, SP For Denigrating Condition Of Muslims & Votebank Politics; Video

Devendra Fadnavis's comments targetting Congress and Samajwadi Party over "vote bank" politics and his remarks against Muslims at a news channel's conclave has gone viral | X@Dev_Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Congress party and Samajwadi Party over the "economic condition of Muslims." Fadnavis made the comments speaking at the conclave of Zee News which was held on September 28. A part of his talk showing him criticising the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) over "votebank politics" has gone viral on social media platform X.

"If Congress and Samajwadi Party really cared for Muslims - they were in power for so many years - at least the condition of Muslims would have improved by 1 per cent," Fadnavis said.

"Woh toh puncture waala hi bana naa, industrialist thori bana. Woh toh pechkas hi leke ghum raha hai naa, usne motorgadi banane ka kaam toh shuru nahin kiya. Kyunki ye saari partiyaan chahti hain Musalman gareeb rahe, Musalman pichda rahe, musalman ko communal hum banaye, taaki apni rotiyaan hum sek paayein," Fadnavis said in the conclave.

(Muslims are still involved in menial jobs. They are still doing blue-collar jobs. They haven't turned into industrialists. They are still fixing motorbikes but haven't been able to move to the next level of manufacturing bikes. This is because such parties want Muslims to be poor and backward. These parties want to turn Muslims communal so that they can continue to rule and win.)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further, Fadnavis went on to claim that "ordinary Muslims" had no knowledge about the Waqf Board or act and that Congress and opposition parties were simply looking to score political points by "politicing" on such issues.