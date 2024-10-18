 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Marathas Will Do Political Encounter Of BJP', Says Activist Manoj Jarange
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange launched another attack on Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis questioning the genes of Marathas supporting Fadnavis and BJP. Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, the 'Jarange factor' could play major role in the Maratha community fallout

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Manoj Jarange Patil (Left) DCM Devendra Fadnavis (Right) | File

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Maratha activist launched another scathing attack on the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the Maratha who stand alongside Devendra Fadnavis are not '24 carat' (real) Marathas. He also said that the Maratha community will do a 'political encounter' of BJP in the ensuing elections.

The elections in Maharashtra will see effects of the 'Jarange factor'- the potential fallout of Maratha community's fallout amid massive protests over reservations in Other Backward Classes. In last 14 months, Jarange went on six hunger strikes demanding quotas for the Maratha community.

Jarange also held first Maratha Dusserah rally last Saturday which was attended by sea of people. The activist warned the Mahayuti government in the rally and said Maharashtra needs 'a change', indirectly extending his support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

On Thursday Jarange announced that he will be holding meetings with potential candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections. To pacify Jarange, the BJP sent senior leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to meet him at Antarvali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna.

article-image

This was the second meeting between Vikhe Patil and Jarange in a week. Apart from BJP's, another Mahayuti also sent a Shiv Sena representative to hold talks with Jarange. On Thursday, Uday Samant, close-confidant of CM Eknath Shinde met Jarange ahead of his meetings with assembly candidate aspirants from Maratha community.

While Imtiaz Jaleel, the AIMIM leader who had opposed the Maratha reservation earlier, also met Manoj Jarange ahead of Maharashtra elections.

Meanwhile, after activist Jarange's remark over Marathas supporting Devendra Fadnavis, the Marathas supporting the BJP have started giving angry reactions, demanding an apology from Jarange. Jarange had said that Marathas supporting Fadnavis are not '24 carat'. Notably, the Udayanraje Bhosale, the descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the member of BJP and MP from Satara constituency.

