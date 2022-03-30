e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Without superior's nod, cops cannot accept gifts: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Without superior's nod, cops cannot accept gifts: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Without superior's nod, cops cannot accept gifts: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey | PTI

Without superior's nod, cops cannot accept gifts: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey | PTI

Advertisement

The Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey directed the police personnel not to accept any gifts or mementoes from private persons without taking due permission from their superiors.

Citing a guideline in the Maharashtra Police manual which mandates the state government's prior approval while accepting gifts or mementoes from private persons even for a good job, the police chief has made the permission of superiors mandatory while accepting gifts. The chief has issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.

ALSO READ

Watch Videos: AAP stages agitation at BJP office in Mumbai demanding Pravin Darekar’s resignation... Watch Videos: AAP stages agitation at BJP office in Mumbai demanding Pravin Darekar’s resignation...
Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:00 PM IST