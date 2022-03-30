Without superior's nod, cops cannot accept gifts: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

The Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey directed the police personnel not to accept any gifts or mementoes from private persons without taking due permission from their superiors.

Citing a guideline in the Maharashtra Police manual which mandates the state government's prior approval while accepting gifts or mementoes from private persons even for a good job, the police chief has made the permission of superiors mandatory while accepting gifts. The chief has issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:00 PM IST