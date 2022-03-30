Watch Videos: AAP stages agitation at BJP office in Mumbai demanding Pravin Darekar’s resignation as LoP

AAP on Wednesday staged agitation at the BJP office in south Mumbai demanding the resignation of leader of opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar in connection with the Mumbai Bank fraud case. AAP leaders and volunteers gathered at the BJP office with placards and banners and shouted slogans. The police detained the protestors.

‘’AAP demanded BJP leader Pravin Darekar’s arrest, his resignation as the Leader of Opposition of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Besides, AAP and the Maharashtra Government should set up a Special Investigative Team to conduct a time-bound investigation into the misappropriation of the Mumbai Bank funds, which has affected thousands of customers," said Dhananjay Shinde, AAP Maharashtra State Secretary.

Further, AAP also protested against the attack on the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence allegedly by BJP supporters.

Meanwhile, Darekar has refuted all charges saying that he has strong faith in the judiciary.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:40 PM IST