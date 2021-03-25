'Will welcome probe against me': Anil Deshmukh writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Deshmukh made the comment in a midnight tweet, and also shared the copy of his March 21 letter to Thackeray in which he had sought immediate probe into Singh's allegation.

In his letter, Deshmukh had said there is "no truth" in the allegations levelled against him and demanded an investigation into the matter.

On March 20, Singh had written a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and hotels.

On the same day, Deshmukh rubbished the allegations Singh made against him. Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare situation outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, the state government had on March 17 transferred Param Bir Singh from the post of city police commissioner to the low-key home guard department.

A day after that, Deshmukh had said Singh was transferred after some of the latter's colleagues committed "serious and unforgivable mistakes".

