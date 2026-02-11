'Will Not Allow Any Gang To Set Foot In Mumbai': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Extortion Threats Received By Actor Ranveer Singh

'Will Not Allow Any Gang To Set Foot In Mumbai' Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Says In Response To Threats Received By Actor Ranveer Singh |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured that strict action would be taken against anyone issuing threats or attempting to disturb law and order, while responding to questions about the threats received by actor Ranveer Singh.

VIDEO | Mumbai: On the threat issued to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The accused (in the case of firing at Rohit Shetty’s residence) have been arrested. We are trying to find out if the threats issued (to Ranveer Singh) are genuine or if… pic.twitter.com/I9eO9QfYi9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2026

Speaking to reporters on the inauguration ceremony of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Fadnavis said the government would not allow criminal elements or gangs to operate in Mumbai. He emphasised that the Mumbai Police have a strong track record of dealing with such incidents and would continue to act decisively.

“The people involved have already been arrested (speaking in regards to the firing that occurred outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home). We will not allow any gang to set foot in Mumbai. Earlier too, those who tried such acts were shown their place by the Mumbai Police, and if anyone attempts it again, the same will happen,” the Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis also suggested that such threats are often issued merely to gain publicity. According to him, when threats are made to film personalities or their staff, it quickly becomes major news and remains in the spotlight throughout the day, which may be the motive behind such acts.

Reassuring citizens, Fadnavis said that the Mumbai Police are fully capable of handling such situations. He noted that the police would investigate thoroughly and take strict action against anyone attempting to disturb law and order in the city.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in response to questions about the alleged threats received by Ranveer Singh through WhatsApp messages.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threatening message via a WhatsApp voice note, demanding crores of rupees.

After receiving the threat, Ranveer Singh immediately informed the Mumbai Police. Following this, security outside his Worli residence has been tightened. Six armed security personnel have been deployed outside the actor’s home as a precautionary measure.