 'Will Ensure Defeat Of 160 Maratha Leaders If Bhujbal Loses Election': Prakash Shendge
The OBC community is almost 60 percent in the state and would therefore ensure defeat of 160 Maratha leaders in state, Shendge said

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Prakash Shendge | X

Mumbai: We shall ensure defeat of 160 Maratha MLAs if one Bhujbal loses the election, OBC leader Prakash Shendge said here on Thursday in retaliation to the appeal by Maratha leaders to ensure defeat of Bhujbal.

Bhujbal, a senior minister in the state cabinet and OBC leader, had been opposing the demand of Maratha activists to issue Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates to 'All' Marathas and was being targeted by the Maratha quota activists for the stand. When some Maratha leaders said that they would appeal to Maratha voters not to vote for those who had been opposing the Maratha quota and specifically spoke against Bhujbal, the OBC leader Prakash Shendge retaliated in equal terms.

"If one Bhujbal loses an election, we shall ensure the defeat of 160 Maratha MLAs," Shendge said.

"If Bhujbal is being targeted for supporting the OBC cause, the OBC community is almost 60 percent in the state. They would ensure that all the 160 Maratha MLAs would lose the election," he added.

article-image
