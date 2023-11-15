Maharashtra: Others Stole Away Maratha's Quota For 70 Years, Says Jarange Patil

Manoj Jarange-Patil | X

"We were misled regarding legal evidence, and for 70 years, others unjustly took away the Maratha quota. Now, as we initiate this agitation, the government has begun the process, collecting thousands of pieces of evidence to issue Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas," stated Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil during a meeting with members of the Maratha community in Beed on Wednesday, marking the commencement of the first phase of his second statewide tour.

Jarange-Patil emphasised the significant influence of the common man, stating, "The power of the common man is immense. It compels the government to search for evidence, even after 70 years of denial."

Addressing the gathering, he urged the community to identify those responsible for depriving them of the quota for seven decades.

Starting his journey from his village in Jalna district, Jarange-Patil encountered delays at every village, where Maratha community members warmly welcomed him with traditional rituals. Despite the disruptions, he covered Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts on the first day of his nine-day tour.

Unlike his previous tour that focused on Marathwada and Western Maharashtra, this phase includes parts of Konkan and Western Maharashtra. The tour is scheduled to conclude at Shegaon in Ahmednagar district on December 24, the deadline Jarange-Patil set for the government to issue Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas.

Jarange-Patil asserted, "The government must announce the reservation by December 24. We will not remain silent until the reservation is granted to us."

Referring to those opposing the quota, he stated, "I don't have to say anything about those who are against the quota. They can hold rallies if they want. However, we are focused on our goal, and we shall achieve it."

During the tour, Jarange-Patil plans to meet Maratha community members, engage in dialogues to boost their confidence, and instill faith that the community will secure reservation, and the agitation will persist until the government provides the quota.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)