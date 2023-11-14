Pune: Manoj Jarange-Patil To Address Rally In Pune Dist On November 16 | file pic

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, a prominent advocate for Maratha reservation across the state, is scheduled to conduct a meeting in Pune district in Varvand on Thursday, November 16 at 11 am. The event is being meticulously organised with widespread preparations underway.



Jarange-Patil's advocacy for the Maratha reservation has successfully rallied the Maratha community in Maharashtra. In addition to on-the-ground meetings and campaigns in villages, social media is playing a pivotal role in spreading awareness.



Despite calling off his fast following assurances from the government, Jarange-Patil is embarking on a statewide tour to foster unity among the Marathas and enhance public awareness. The upcoming meeting in Varvand on November 16 is anticipated to garner substantial support, akin to the ongoing chain of hunger strikes and marches that have unfolded in various villages in solidarity with the cause.

Preparations for the event at Varvand Bazar Maidan include arrangements for the stage, crowd management, parking facilities, lighting, and more.



The activist had earlier visited parts of western Maharashtra before he went on a hunger strike last month during the second phase of agitation for the Maratha quota.



He has set December 24 as the deadline for the resolution of the Maratha reservation issue.



Jarange informed reporters on Thursday that he will commence the next phase of his tour from Vashi in Dharashiv on November 15 and conclude it at Shevgaon in Ahmednagar district on November 23.



He will also visit Solapur, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Raigad, Raigad Fort, Pune, Thane, Palghar and Nashik during the tour.

