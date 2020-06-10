'Will be compelled to reimpose lockdown if relaxations start turning risky': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the COVID-19 threat still persists though restrictions have been partially eased to allow resumption of business and other activities.

He said the monsoon session of the state legislature will be held from August 3 instead of June 22 scheduled earlier, a decision which comes in the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, where the infection tally has gone beyond the 90,000-mark.

"If needed a one-day special session to pass the supplementary demands will be convened before August 3," he said.

Urging people to avoid crowding and maintain physical distancing post easing of lockdown norms under "Mission Begin Again', he reiterated his demand for resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for movement of staff on essential services duty.

Thackeray hinted the coronavirus-induced lockdown, currently in force till June 30, will have to be extended if guidelines related to it are not followed strictly by people.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the state legislature, he said lockdown measures have been eased because economic activities need to resume as "now we have to learn to live with the virus".

"The virus threat still persists but we need to start economic activities. Outdoor physical activity has been allowed for your good health and not to spoil it," he said, referring to reports of people crowding on the roads after the restrictions were eased.

The CM said people should follow coronavirus-related protocols for their own good.

"Lockdown will have to continue if this (non-adherence of norms) happens. But I am confident people will listen to the government's rules and guidelines since it is taking care of their welfare," he said.