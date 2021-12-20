WiFi facilities at 468 stations of Western Railway, including 90 in Mumbai Division, in 5 years; more to be set up soon

The Western Railway has come a long way in providing Wifi facilities at 468 stations, including 90 stations in the Mumbai division in five years. The first one was set up at Mumbai Central in 2016.

According to a report from the Times of India, WR’s Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur said that authorities are planning to set up Wifi facilities at more stations in the coming years.

The project aims to transform stations into centres of digital inclusion. RailTel provides state-of-the-art public WiFi under the brand name of RailWire. So far this facility has been implemented at 6,070 stations across India, he said.

Meanwhile, in a series to provide better amenities and facilities for its passengers, Western Railway recently commissioned two new escalators at Virar and Kandivali stations of Mumbai Suburban section. These new escalators were put into public service from December 14, 2021.

The new escalators were provided at Platform No. 3/4 at Virar station and at Platform No. 2/3 of Kandivali station.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 02:20 PM IST