Why the Marathi manoos needs to restructure his priorities about Mumbai and Maharashtra

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Mumbai’s population density of has come under scanner once again. While the country is taking efforts to ease lockdown and get back to business, Mumbai is nowhere near this thought.

On May 1, during the 60th anniversary celebrations for both Maharashtra and Gujarat, a controversy erupted when the Centre approved the shifting of the International Financial Services Centres’ (IFSC) Authority Office to Gandhinagar from Mumbai. Although, they never opposed the Bill when it was tabled and passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) lashed out at the Centre and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “trying to take all the businesses to Prime Minister’s home state and breaking Mumbai from Maharashtra”.

As written in the chapters of history, the struggle of Samyukta Maharashtra (United Maharashtra) along with Mumbai as its capital is an emotional issue for most people from Maharashtra. The struggle was against the elite ‘Bombay Club’ that predominantly consisted of the Gujarati-speaking industrialists and also against Nehru’s Congress. The movement was not merely a linguistic issue; but it was also a class issue. The struggle was led by Marathi mill workers and peasants against the elites of Bombay. After a decade of struggle, finally Maharashtra emerged victorious with Mumbai as its capital.