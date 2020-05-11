Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has only hard choices, no soft options

Mumbai: Pressure is mounting from elected representatives and the district administration, especially the 14 districts in red zone, to extend the lockdown in Maharashtra until May 31.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to reveal the state government’s stand at a video conference with PM Modi slated for Monday. This will be the prime minister’s fifth meeting with CMs since the lockdown began on March 25.

Thackeray, in his web address on May 8, had hinted that the government will not have much choice in the matter but to recommend extension of lockdown, if citizens are not fastidious about observing the norms.

Of the 36 districts in the state, 14 are in red zone -- Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. At the same time, 16 districts are in the orange zone and only six in the green zone.