Coronavirus in Mumbai: With no earnings during lockdown, auto drivers turn vegetable vendors to earn money

Mumbai: For Pratap Kumar, 41, the day began at 7 am in the pre-lockdown days. Now, it begins at 4 am. Before May 25, Kumar would set off from his residence in a chawl in Andheri East in his autorickshaw. His father had come to Mumbai in the 1980s and drove an autorickshaw for a livelihood. When his father grew old, Kumar became the driving force.

But the 46-day lockdown has made life next to impossible for Kumar, as he has no earnings at all. He was the sole breadwinner in his family of five. To hold body and soul together, all five of them, Kumar has started selling vegetables in his ward.

Every alternate day he sets out at 5 am to procure vegetables from farmers who have been supplying farm produce directly in several pockets of the city. He then takes his wares to various housing societies and residential colonies for selling. "I had to do something to sustain my family.

Apart from our daily bread, I also need to pay for water, rations, and other essentials," said Kumar. Just like him, several other kaali-peeli and autorickshaw drivers have ditched their wheels and taken up other jobs to support their families. Sai Pawar , a kaali-peeli driver, has taken up a job as a loader in a relief camp.