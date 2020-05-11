Coronavirus in Mumbai: Housing societies play the devil

Mumbai: Fearing contamination of their premises, some of the housing societies in the city have started framing their own stringent rules, further restricting the movement of the members.

Recently, a housing society in MIDC, Andheri (East), restrained a 33-year-old tenant and his family, including his wife and two kids, from entering the society after they had returned from Surat.

The family was left stranded outside for 30 hours and were let in only after a few other members intervened and the tenant wrote a letter to the society.

GET CERTIFICATE: The curbs were a corollary of a rule the Maheshwari Nagar federation of five housing societies had framed after the lockdown was imposed.

As per this rule pasted on the notice board of the society, no member, tenants and their relatives will be allowed to enter the society if they were not in the society since March 24, when the lockdown was announced.

"Tenants and members who are out will have to inform the society two days in advance, should get a medical certificate of Covid19 negative for all family members from a reputed hospital," states the notice.

However Assistant municipal commissioner of K (East) ward Prashant Sapkale said, "There is no such rule or restriction on residents stipulated by either the state government or by the BMC.

Even if the members and tenants are symptomatic and not adhering to rules, the society can only inform the BMC. It cannot restrict or penalise residents in any way."

In Borivali, Mohan Society in Govind Nagar area has banned the entry of all outsiders, to the extent that even food delivery boys are not allowed, although the government has permitted this.