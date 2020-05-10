Coronavirus updates from India and the world: 62 CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19

First evacuation flight with 326 Indians from UK lands in Mumbai
Air India's first evacuation flight with 326 Indians from London landed at Mumbai Airport on Sunday. According to Indian high commission in the UK, the flight took off from London on Saturday on board 326 people. It landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. On Monday, India announced had that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.
Indore confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
As many as 78 more people test coronavirus positive on Saturday, said Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Health Officer. "With 78 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in Indore has mounted to 1,858," said Dr Jadia. He further said that two people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 89.
62 CRPF personnel test COVID-19 positive on Saturday
As many as 62 more personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been infected with coronavirus on Saturday. "With 62 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases reported from CRPF is 234, of which 231 are active cases," according to an official statement issued by the CRPF.
60-year-old COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Mumbai
A 60-year-old coronavirus patient admitted at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai has committed suicide. "Prakash Devadiga, a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient, committed suicide by hanging after making a noose with a pyjama hanging from an iron mesh in 9th floor of Seven Hill Hospital," said a police official of MIDC police station.
