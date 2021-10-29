Mumbai cruise drug bust: Why no action against party organisers, questions Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik on Thursday fired yet another salvo against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede and claimed that an organiser of the cruise party was latter’s friend and sought to know why no action was taken against him.

Malik said an entertainment channel had organised the party on the vessel, further asking how a party of this magnitude was organised without any permission. He said the head of the channel (whose name this newspaper chooses to withhold) is Wankhede’s friend.

Malik said the organisers hadn’t taken any permission from the Maharashtra police or the state home department. He said they obtained the permission directly from the Directorate General of

Shipping, which comes under the Union Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Meanwhile, minutes after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Malik tweeted: “Picture abhi baaki hai (The picture is not over yet).”

In a video message circulated to the media, he alleged Wankhede must have done “something really wrong” that he is afraid of action.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 09:04 AM IST