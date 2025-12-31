NIA Year-Ender: Over 92 Per Cent Conviction Rate In 2025; 26/11 Plotter Extradited, Major Terror, Gang And Extremism Cases Cracked

NIA records over a 92 per cent conviction rate in 2025, highlighting the extradition of Tahawwur Rana and major counter-terror operations | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recorded a conviction rate of over 92 per cent in 2025 and notched several major successes, including the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks plotter Tahawwur Rana from the United States, the agency said in its year-end statement on Wednesday.

Rana was extradited to India in April to face trial for his alleged role in plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead. Officials described the extradition as a “critical breakthrough” in unraveling the broader conspiracy behind the attacks, nearly 17 years after the assault on the country’s financial Capital.

Another key development during the year was the deportation of gangster Anmol Bishnoi from the US. A close associate and brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi had been absconding since 2022. The agency said it was pursuing a speedy trial against him in a case related to alleged conspiracies by criminal syndicates based in India and abroad to carry out terrorist activities in Delhi and other parts of the country.

In a major stride against Pakistan-backed terror networks, the NIA filed a chargesheet against seven accused, including the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), in connection with the April Pahalgam terror attack. Three terrorists involved in religion-based targeted killings, who were later neutralised by security forces, were among those named.

The agency also made swift progress in the Delhi Red Fort area car blast case, arresting nine accused within two months of the attack that killed 11 people and injured several others.

On the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) front, the NIA registered nine cases against Naxal cadres and leadership during the year and chargesheeted 34 accused. The agency said it continued coordinated operations with state police and central armed police forces as part of the Centre’s stated goal of making India Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.

According to official figures, the NIA registered 55 cases in 2025 and arrested 276 accused,including 67 in Jihadi terror cases, 74 in LWE cases, 37 linked to insurgent groups in the North East, 28 in Khalistan-related cases, 11 in organised crime cases and 59 in other offences. It secured 66 convictions and filed chargesheets against 320 accused, while attaching 12 properties and assets linked to absconding terrorists, criminals and gangsters.

Nationwide searches targeting terror and organised crime networks led to the arrest of 200 accused, including in cases linked to designated Khalistani terrorists such as Goldy Brar, officials said.

The agency also intensified its action against transnational human trafficking networks, including cases linked to the ‘dunki’ route, cross-border trafficking involving Bangladeshi and Myanmar nationals, and instances of Indian youth being forced into cyber slavery in the Golden Triangle region of Laos and Cambodia.

Throughout the year, the NIA continued its investigations against ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Hizb-ut-Tahrir and other extremist groups involved in radicalisation, recruitment and terror conspiracy cases. It also focused on cases involving pro-Khalistani elements and their alleged links with organised criminal syndicates, probing 10 such cases during 2025.

Other major investigations included cases against insurgent groups such as ULFA-I and NSCN-IM in the North East, along with seizures of arms, ammunition and explosives across several states. In November, the agency arrested a wanted accused allegedly involved in smuggling AK-47 rifles and ammunition into Bihar as part of an anti-national conspiracy.

The year also saw breakthroughs in several high-profile targeted killing cases, including those of Praveen Nettaru, Ramalingam, Prof T J Joseph, Ratan Dubey, Sreenivasan, Suhas Shetty, Dinesh Pusu Gawade and Priyangu Pandey. Convictions were secured in the Pakistan-linked Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case of 2019, while arrests and chargesheets were filed in multiple Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) cases.

The NIA said it also undertook significant technological and operational upgrades, including the development of databases for lost and looted government weapons and organised crime networks to enable real-time intelligence sharing among security agencies.

The NIA also conducted specialised training programmes, including an advanced workshop on cryptocurrency investigations, as part of efforts to strengthen its capacity to tackle emerging terror financing and organised crime.

