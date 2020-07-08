Who’s WFH, who’s coming to office: Companies don ‘sorting hat’ to decide

Mumbai: Given the strong likelihood of staggered work hours for employees becoming the new normal, private offices and multi-national companies (MNCs) have begun to roll out new policies, incorporating staggered schedules.

Many MNCs and private companies have decided to classify their employees as those who can work from home and those who must work from office on a rotational basis.

For those reporting to office, there will be staggered timings and a flexible routine will be followed.

"Our organisation has already given us options on whether to work from home or attend office. For those living within city limits, these slots may be rotational and it will be work from home for those living in the outskirts or outstation employees, until things return to normal," said Aswin Gupte, senior employee at a management firm.

"Already, only 10 per cent of the workforce is allowed in the private sector and anticipating that this may continue until next month, organisations are planning ahead," Gupte added.

Most MNCs have large workforces and in case the government allows these offices to call in more staff, maintaining social distance will be impossible even with staggered timings; hence the slotting of employees into groups is the solution.

"Mumbai has a very high population density, even if we stagger our workplace timings, there will be crowds on the roads, buses and trains. Hardly will anyone be able to adhere to social distancing norms," said a senior HR manager from a city MNC.

"Hence, it is better to classify the staff and rotate these slots routinely. This will ensure there are fewer people in office and at the same time, ensure that projects are completed within the deadline," she said.

For staffers of non-governmental organisations also, commuting is also a problem. The Mumbai suburban trains are strictly ferrying only those engaged in essential services. For the convenience of the employees, some firms are providing their employees with pick-up and drop facilities.

"Some offices are providing employees with pick-up and drop facilities and are trying to restrict the number of people who must be ferried at a time," said Dinesh Pathak, a corporate communication executive.

"Staggered timings are meant to relax working hours, but at the same time there needs to be synchronisation or else employees will come and go at will and there will be an imbalance in the workforce," said Ramesh Vatsa, a senior marketing research professional.

"Thus, the only option for efficient output is to provide relaxation in timings to some, while letting the remaining employees work from home," Vatsa said.