Who is Indrani Mukerjea? Read all about the Sheena Bora murder case here

Six years and nine months after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea on Friday evening walked out of the Byculla women's prison here.

Supreme Court had granted Indrani bail in the case on Wednesday.

She came out of the prison around 5.30 pm and was seen leaving in a car.

Her lawyer was present to receive her outside the prison.

As she stepped out of the prison, Indrani smiled at the mediapersons.

The trial court on Thursday had asked her to submit a provisional cash bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Who is Indrani Mukerjea and what is Sheena Bora murder case?

In April 2012, a case was filed with the Mumbai Police alleging kidnapping and murder of Sheena Bora. In 2015, the CBI took up the investigation. Mukerjea was arrested and so was her husband. In December last year, she wrote a letter to the CBI stating that she would move the special court to record the statement of an inmate who had claimed to have met Bora in Kashmir.

The court has rejected her bail on several occasions. In November last year, the Bombay High Court rejected her bail plea, noting that material in the form of circumstantial evidence strongly supported her direct involvement in the murder.

Indrani is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012 with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Bora was Indrani's daughter from her previous relationship.

Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:18 PM IST