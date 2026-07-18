White Stripe Row: MNS Demands Strict Action Against Those Who Painted Public Road In Malad East

Video of the incident has gone viral. |

Mumbai: In a controversial video that has surfaced on the internet from Malad East over the ‘white stripe’ painted by the Jain community on Daftari Road, the issue has once again stirred debate, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) taking an aggressive stand.

The video shared shows the white stripe on the road was painted by the Jain community. Following the move by the community, the MNS Malad division president Mahesh Farkase and party workers, in protest, wrote "Jahir Nishedh" in red paint over the white stripe.

Mumbai - Fresh controversy has erupted in Malad East over the ‘white stripe’ painted by the Jain community on Daftari Road, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) taking an aggressive stand.MNS Malad division president Mahesh Farkase and party workers protested by writing… pic.twitter.com/RFBGkdYgL9 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 18, 2026

Tensions over road markings

However, to prevent tensions from escalating between the community and the party, MNS leaders intervened as mediators to calm the situation in the area. Furthermore, the BMC later painted over the red graffiti with black paint, temporarily easing the situation.

As the situation remains under control for now, MNS workers are demanding stricter action against those allegedly painting white stripes on public roads without permission.

The incident has surfaced at a time when political tensions are already high over the ongoing 'white stripe' controversy in Mumbai. According to the Jain community, the alleged white stripes are for the convenience of Jain monks and nuns who walk barefoot during religious processions. However, several opposition leaders, including those from the MNS, have criticised the practice, arguing that public roads cannot be modified for the convenience of any particular community.

Security tightened in Malad

The situation in the Malad area is under tight security following the painting of the white stripe, as the police and administration are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, in another separate case, a few weeks ago, a similar incident was reported in Mumbai’s Malad area, where a man from the community placed a white religious flag atop a sculpture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s iconic 'Jiretop' (royal headgear), triggering outrage among MNS workers and local residents.

However, after immense pressure from party workers and local residents, the individual who placed the cloth had to apologise publicly for his act.

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