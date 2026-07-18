BMC Health Chairman's Disguised Midnight Visit To KEM Hospital Sparks Staff Resentment And Allegations |

Mumbai: The surprise midnight visit by BMC Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge, who entered KEM Hospital in Parel in disguise, has triggered resentment among sections of the hospital staff after he alleged serious lapses in emergency patient care, including prolonged delays in treatment, the absence of doctors from duty and poor communication with patients.

Inquiry Ordered

Following the inspection, Bhandirge ordered a high-level inquiry and directed the hospital administration to initiate action against those found responsible.

The inspection was prompted by a complaint that a patient referred to KEM Hospital had waited nearly nine-and-a-half hours for admission. According to Bhandirge, the patient reached the casualty department around 11 am but was admitted only around 10.30 pm, raising concerns over the hospital's emergency response.

Hospital's Rebuttal

However, the KEM Hospital administration rejected the allegations, maintaining that every patient is treated equally irrespective of identity and that Bhandirge himself was promptly attended to despite not revealing who he was. Hospital authorities said the emergency team followed standard clinical protocols throughout his visit.

KEM Hospital Dean Dr Harish Pathak refuted the claim that the referred patient remained unattended for over nine hours. He said the patient underwent multiple diagnostic tests, specialist consultations and clinical evaluations before being shifted to a ward. "The time taken reflected the medical assessment process and not a delay in treatment," Pathak said.

Triage Protocol Defended

Responding to the chairman's visit, Pathak said Bhandirge, despite entering the hospital in disguise, was examined by a junior doctor soon after arriving. At the time, doctors in the emergency ward were attending to a critically ill patient. "Every patient visiting KEM is equally important, but emergency care is prioritised according to the severity of the patient's condition," he said.

Meanwhile, a video of Bhandirge's visit surfaced on social media, showing a heated exchange between him, Dean Pathak and hospital staff. Hospital officials alleged that Bhandirge entered the casualty department late at night without informing the administration, raised his voice at doctors and staff, and created a commotion inside the emergency area. They claimed the confrontation briefly disrupted casualty services and caused inconvenience to patients and their relatives waiting for treatment.

Pathak said he would submit a detailed report on Monday, along with available CCTV footage and other records, to senior BMC officials.

Despite repeated phone calls and text messages, Bhandirge did not respond to requests for comment on the hospital administration's version of events.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/