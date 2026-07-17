Daman Airport Commences Operations With First Alliance Air Flight To Delhi; MoCA Plans To Extend Runway To Accomodate Narrowbody Aircraft |

Mumbai: The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu joined India’s commercial aviation map as the newly inaugurated NAMO Airport in Daman commenced commercial operations. Regional carrier Alliance Air operated the airport's first-ever domestic flight, providing a direct, 2.5-hour air link between Daman and Delhi.

Flag-Off Ceremony

The inaugural flight was flagged off by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, alongside the union territory's administrator, Praful Patel. The launch resolved a long-standing infrastructure demand for the enclave, bypassing the need for travelers to undertake around three-hour road journeys to major hubs like Mumbai or Surat, even for domestic flights.

The new civilian facility is designed as a dual-purpose airport operating out of the pre-existing Indian Coast Guard Air Station (ICGAS), Daman. It has been developed by the UT Administration at a total cost of Rs 124 crore, with the Ministry of Civil Aviation reimbursing Rs 88 crore. The foundation stone for the airport, spread across 3,700 sq.m., was laid on April 25, 2023 and was formally inaugurated on June 5 this year. The airport is designed to support up to 14 ATR-type aircraft movements per day and handle 3.67 lakh passengers daily.

Future Expansion Plans

Naidu highlighted that the current ATR-dominant setup is only the first phase of a broader master plan. He revealed intentions to extend the Daman runway to accommodate larger, narrow-body commercial jets like the Airbus A320, which will eventually pave the way for direct routes to major economic centers including Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Patna.

The civil aviation minister attributed the breakthrough to the central government's regional connectivity scheme. He said that the name 'NAMO Airport' was chosen by local residents to honor the Prime Minister's focus on the territory as over the last 12 years, the union territory has seen an influx of more than 450 projects valued at over Rs 13,000 crore.

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Economic Significance

The onset of commercial operations is expected to unlock significant economic value for a region heavily concentrated with manufacturing. Daman, Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli host over 7,000 industries, while an additional 15,000-plus manufacturing units operate just across the border in neighboring Vapi and Valsad.

Patel said, "NAMO Airport will prove to be a game-changer for the entire industrial workforce stretching from Valsad in Gujarat to Palghar in Maharashtra. I am confident that within the next 15 years, we will see NAMO Airport, Daman, expand many times over."

The aviation link targets the Blue Economy and Pharma as well as tourism expansion. The Minister noted that direct flights will connect Daman’s fisheries, marine products, and food processing goods to nationwide markets within hours, while simultaneously giving fresh supply-chain momentum to the local pharmaceutical sector. Authorities project tthatthe airport will also drive a rapid surge in footfall in Daman, which currently attracts nearly 20 lakh tourists annually.

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