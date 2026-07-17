MNS Accuses Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Of Administrative Failures Across Multiple Key Departments |

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday accused the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) of administrative failures across multiple departments, raising concerns over delayed school uniforms, poor implementation of English-medium education, incomplete fire safety audits in schools, flooding, repeated electric bus fires and alleged negligence in recent civic incidents.

School Uniform Delay

At a press conference, MNS spokesperson and Navi Mumbai city president Gajanan Kale alleged that students in NMMC schools are yet to receive free uniforms despite the academic year having begun weeks ago and the July 15 distribution deadline having passed. He blamed the contractor for the delay.

The party also criticised the civic body's decision to convert several Marathi-medium schools into English-medium institutions, claiming the initiative has failed to attract parents. According to MNS, only 128 students have enrolled across 57 schools, with several schools recording admissions in single or low double digits. The party termed the policy a failure and demanded that NMMC House Leader Sagar Naik apologise to residents.

Fire Safety Lapses

Kale further alleged that fire safety audits of municipal schools have still not been completed, calling it a serious lapse. He questioned why the civic fire department had asked the education department to appoint a third-party agency to conduct the audits instead of carrying them out itself.

The party also demanded an inquiry into repeated fire incidents involving JBM-operated electric buses in the NMMC transport fleet and sought the company's blacklisting if deficiencies were found.

Waterlogging Issues

On civic infrastructure, MNS alleged that inadequate desilting of drains led to waterlogging across Navi Mumbai during recent rainfall. The party claimed that areas which earlier remained flood-free even during heavy rain were inundated due to poor pre-monsoon preparations.

MNS also questioned the demand for diesel-powered official vehicles by civic office-bearers despite the state's push for electric vehicles and criticised the issuance of notices to nearly 10,000 residents of LIG housing colonies for making minor structural alterations to their homes.

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The party demanded paid maternity leave for women employed by the civic body on contract and fixed-honorarium positions.

MNS also alleged negligence by the civic administration in three recent incidents: the death of a pregnant woman, Sonam Dongre, allegedly due to improper treatment at a municipal hospital; an electric shock incident in Nerul in which two girls were seriously injured; and the June 28 Parsik Hill accident in which a municipal garbage vehicle allegedly hit two youths.

The party claimed that following pressure from MNS, the contractor involved in the Parsik Hill accident paid Rs .2 lakh to the injured woman's family and promised to bear additional medical expenses. It also questioned the progress of inquiry committees constituted to investigate these incidents, alleging that senior civic officials had failed to act promptly.

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