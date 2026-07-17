Saturday Club Global Trust Members Join Wari Pilgrimage To Embrace Human Values And Value-Based Leadership |

Members of the Saturday Club Global Trust (SCGT), a network of entrepreneurs and business leaders, participated in the traditional Wari pilgrimage, highlighting the importance of human values alongside professional success.

Spirit of Equality

The initiative saw business leaders walk alongside thousands of Warkaris, irrespective of profession, age, caste or social background, embracing the spirit of equality, discipline, service and compassion that defines the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

According to SCGT, the participation was aimed at encouraging entrepreneurs to reflect on the role of empathy and emotional intelligence in leadership. The organisation said the experience reinforced the idea that business success is built not only on financial growth but also on trust, relationships and a people-centric approach.

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Values Reconnected

SCGT members said the Wari offered an opportunity to reconnect with values such as humility, collective harmony and service, reminding participants that customers, employees, suppliers and other stakeholders should be viewed first as people rather than merely business associates.

The organisation said the initiative reflects its commitment to promoting value-based leadership and encouraging entrepreneurs to balance commercial success with social responsibility and human values.

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