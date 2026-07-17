CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Comprehensive MSME Survey And New Policies To Boost Industrial Growth In Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Industries Department to conduct a comprehensive survey of Maharashtra's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and develop a robust ecosystem to strengthen the sector, while formulating new policies for investment-intensive and employment-generating industries.

Investment Focus

Chairing a review meeting of the Industries Department at his official residence, Varsha, Fadnavis said Maharashtra continues to attract the highest investment in the country and stressed the need to convert these investments into operational industries through sector-specific, employment-oriented policies.

The Chief Minister said industry policies should be prepared after consulting domain experts and successful entrepreneurs to address existing gaps and ensure ease of doing business. He also emphasised the effective implementation of existing industrial policies, stating that it would contribute to building a prosperous Maharashtra.

MSME Sector Priority

Highlighting the importance of the MSME sector as the state's largest source of employment, Fadnavis directed officials to identify priority sectors based on investor requirements, create dedicated platforms to enhance production and job creation, and adopt advanced technologies. He also instructed the department to assess the current status, production capacity, employment potential and existing workforce of MSMEs through the proposed survey.

Reviewing proposed industrial policies, Fadnavis called for provisions to facilitate the establishment of large convention centres under the Media and Arena Policy, inclusion of chemical parks in the proposed Chemical Industry Policy, and the formulation of a comprehensive Circular Economy Policy to promote sustainable industrial growth.

The Chief Minister also directed that the 'MAITRI Portal' be made mandatory for obtaining all industrial approvals and instructed officials to improve service quality and ensure prompt grievance redressal. He proposed setting up a dedicated call centre for investors and entrepreneurs, with AI-based analysis of recorded calls to identify recurring issues and support policy improvements.

Fadnavis further instructed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to adopt a transparent and rational mechanism for industrial land allotment based on feasibility and actual demand.

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