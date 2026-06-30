Mumbai: Row Over Maneka Gandhi's Peacock Feather Remarks; Jain Group Seeks PM Probe Into Claims

Maneka Gandhi's remarks on peacock feathers and Jain pichhikas have prompted a demand for a high-level investigation by a Jain organisation | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 30: A row has broken out over former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi's recent remarks that lobbying by sections of the Jain community against a ban on peacock feathers—used to make pichhikas, the fly-whisks carried by Jain monks and nuns—has opened the door to the large-scale killing of peacocks.

A Jain group has written to the Prime Minister demanding an investigation into the facts. Gandhi told FPJ she meant that the exemption is being misused to hunt down the birds.

Jain Group Seeks Inquiry

On Tuesday, the Vishva Jain Sangathan submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India, demanding a high-level investigation into Gandhi's recent public remarks.

The organisation said the Jain community is deeply distressed over statements allegedly made by the former minister and animal rights activist that lakhs of peacocks are killed to manufacture the sacred accessory carried by Jain ascetics.

The community stated that any scientific, government, or reliable evidence supporting Gandhi's claims must be made public. If no such evidence exists, an impartial and high-level inquiry must be initiated, the letter said, adding that the core tenet of Jainism is 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma' (Non-violence is the highest religion). It clarified that, according to Jain tradition, the pichhika is crafted strictly from naturally shed peacock feathers.

Differing Views Emerge

Manish Modi, a Jain scholar-practitioner, considered the criticism "selective". "The figures of birds killed are contrived. For Jains, every life—of a human, fish, chicken, bird—is equally sacred. Animals are killed daily for food, animals are sacrificed during Bakri Eid, and peacock feathers are used by Hindus. Where is the criticism for this?" asked Modi, who described Jains as a soft target. "There are fewer than 1,800 Jain monks and nuns; how can they be responsible for the carnage of so many birds?"

Gandhi said this was not the first time she had spoken about the issue. "When the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, was passed, Jains put a lot of pressure to exclude a ban on peacock feathers. Because this door was left open, a lot of people got into the industry. I wanted to bring an amendment in Parliament, but there was pressure on Atal Bihari Vajpayee not to pass it," said Gandhi, who is associated with the animal rights advocacy group, People For Animals.

Gandhi Defends Remarks

Jains noted that the remarks by Gandhi—who has previously spoken at Jain platforms to promote veganism—have created widespread confusion. They have sought legal action if the allegations are proven false.

According to Gandhi, it is impossible for peacocks to shed so many feathers naturally. She noted that pichhikas are carried by Digambar Jain monks and nuns, while other sects use whisks made with natural threads. She said she noticed the pichhikas during her meetings with Jain monks.

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"There may be just 500 Jain gurus, but there are hundreds of shops selling the feathers. They (the Jains) need to close the door. When the guru has left everything behind, including clothes, why include these feathers?" asked Gandhi, quoting the proverb 'Hathi nikal gaya, doom reh gaya' (The elephant has left, but the tail remains).

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