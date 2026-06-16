Mumbai: 'White Stripe Row Being Politicised,' Says Jain Leader Lalit Gandhi; Calls For Probe Into Controversy | X @prasadvedpathak

Mumbai: The controversy surrounding white stripes painted near Jain religious places and residential societies in Mumbai should not be given a political colour and appears to be part of an attempt to malign both the Jain community and Maharashtra, said Lalit Gandhi, National President of the All India Jain Minority Federation and Chairman of the Jain Minority Financial Development Corporation.

Gandhi said the issue was being unnecessarily sensationalised despite the Jain community’s long-standing contribution to Maharashtra’s social and cultural fabric. He alleged that efforts were being made to create religious and social discord, which could undermine the harmony and development of Maharashtra and Mumbai.

Calling for a thorough investigation into the matter, Gandhi maintained that the white stripes had no connection with religious supremacy or dominance. Instead, he said, they were intended as a humanitarian arrangement rooted in Jain principles of compassion and reverence for all living beings.

Explaining the practice, Gandhi noted that Jain monks and nuns travel barefoot throughout their lives and do not use vehicles or other conveniences. "With temperatures rising in recent years, he said the markings were meant to provide some relief to monks and nuns who walk barefoot while seeking alms," said Gandhi who added that similar arrangements also help during the monsoon season, when insects, microorganisms and fungal growth become more prevalent. "As Jain ascetics strictly adhere to the principle of non-violence, the markings are intended to help them avoid inadvertently harming living creatures."

Gandhi further pointed out that comparable markings can be found at places of worship belonging to various faiths and at several public locations, including the Somnath temple in Gujarat. Singling out the Jain community, he said, was inconsistent with Maharashtra’s traditions of cultural coexistence and social harmony.

To prevent similar controversies in future, Gandhi appealed to members of the Jain community to obtain the necessary permissions from relevant authorities before making such arrangements. He also urged all sections of society to address concerns through dialogue and mutual understanding rather than confrontation.

He said a meeting of prominent Jain community leaders would soon be convened in Mumbai to discuss the issue and formulate a collective response.

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