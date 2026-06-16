'White Pathway Markings For Jain Monks During Chaturmas Spark Multiple Disputes Across Mumbai'; CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Restraint

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: The laying of white pathway markings for Jain monks to walk on during the Chaturmas period has sparked at least three disputes among citizens in recent days, drawing attention from political leaders and community organisations.

CM's Appeal

​While one dispute involving residents of a housing society in Ghatkopar has reportedly been resolved, the Maharashtra Chief Minister appealed on Sunday for restraint and mutual respect, urging both sides to avoid confrontation. He also suggested that the issue had been amplified by local politicians seeking electoral gains.

​The Ghatkopar dispute arose after a Jain family applied a white coating to a pathway within the compound of a residential building. A resident, who is also a social media commentator associated with a political party, objected to the move, alleging that it had been carried out without the consent of all residents.

Other Disputes

​Similar disputes were reported in Dadar and in Girgaon where the white stripes were laid on a 500-metre footpath.

​The controversy drew the attention of the former Leader of the Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, who sought criminal action against the resident for allegedly inciting communal disharmony and defaming the Jain community through online posts.

Dispute Resolved

​Residents have since confirmed that the matter was settled through mutual understanding, bringing the dispute to a close.

​Explaining the significance of the markings, Paresh Shah, trustee of Samasth Mahajan, said the white strips are traditionally painted during Chaturmas, the four-month holy period of fasting, reflection and retreat observed during the monsoon season.

​“Jain monks and nuns (sadhus and sadhvis) travel barefoot while visiting homes for food and rest. They strictly adhere to the principle of ahimsa, or non-violence. The special coating helps protect their feet from hot asphalt during summer and, during the monsoon, helps prevent the growth of fungus that may harbour living organisms which could inadvertently be harmed underfoot. It is an old tradition,” Shah said.

​The practice, long observed in many Jain localities, has recently become the subject of public debate, with supporters describing it as a religious and cultural tradition, while critics have questioned its implementation in shared public and residential spaces.

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