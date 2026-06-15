Mumbai: After Failed Grass Experiment, BMC Plans Soil Suppression To Tackle Dust Pollution At Dadar's Shivaji Park; Residents Continue To Suffer

Dust pollution concerns persist at Shivaji Park as BMC explores new soil-control measures after previous efforts to grow grass failed | Photo Credits: Vaibhav Rege, Shivaji Park Residents ALM

Mumbai, June 15: Almost one and a half years after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) directed the BMC to develop green patches on Dadar's Shivaji Park to control dust pollution, there has been no development in addressing the issue permanently.

After failing to grow the grass, which was planted last monsoon, the BMC now has two new plans to prevent dust from flying. However, until then, residents continue to suffer due to a lack of substantial action from the authorities.

IIT Bombay Suggestions For Dust Control

"The IIT Bombay team had a meeting recently and suggested two experiments to prevent the dust from flying—suppression of the red soil and mixing the soil with specialised sand. The plans will be implemented soon. The removal of red soil is not suggested," said G-North ward officer Yogesh Desai.

Photo Credits: Vaibhav Rege, Shivaji Park Residents ALM

Residents Express Frustration Over Delay

Vaibhav Rege, Shivaji Park Residents ALM, said, "The directions given by the MPCB have gone to the dustbin. The small patch where grass was planted on a pilot basis last monsoon has failed. A team from IIT tested soil a couple of months ago and we heard that they have suggested mixing of some sand to prevent dust flying. Now we are relying only on BMC sprinkling water daily, but the relief is only for a few hours."

"We have spent the entire winter and summer season enduring air pollution because of the red soil. The BMC is adamant on not removing the red soil as initially planned, which we feel is the only permanent solution," Rege added.

Photo Credits: Vaibhav Rege, Shivaji Park Residents ALM

Background Of The Issue

It was in 2021 that the BMC dumped a thick layer of red soil on Shivaji Park as part of its beautification project. However, it failed and residents complained of rising dust pollution.

Taking note of residents’ complaints, the MPCB had issued a first notice to BMC in March 2023 to address the problem of flying dust at Shivaji Park, which is also deteriorating air quality.

The Free Press Journal had first reported on February 2, 2025, that BMC was set to scrap its original plan to remove a 9-inch soil layer from Shivaji Park to address the problem of flying dust after IIT-B experts told the MPCB that soil removal is not a feasible long-term solution. IIT-B instead advised growing grass which can hold the soil; however, that plan is also now considered infeasible.

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Residents Demand Permanent Solution

Local residents say they have been running from pillar to post for the last four years over the serious air pollution concern the area is facing. "We have approached BMC so many times to permanently remove the external foreign loose red soil that will provide respite. The park residents want answers on the delay and injustice meted out to those whose respiratory health is compromised due to lack of action by the BMC," a resident said.

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