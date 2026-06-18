Amid White Stripe Row In Mumbai, Jain Flag Placed On Shivaji Maharaj’s 'Jiretop' In Malad; MNS Forces Apology - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A major controversy erupted in Mumbai’s Malad area after a man allegedly from the Jain community placed a white religious flag atop a sculpture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s iconic 'Jiretop' (royal headgear), triggering outrage among Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers and local residents.

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The incident, which comes amid the ongoing political row over white paint markings on roads for Jain monks, quickly escalated after MNS leaders reached the spot and strongly objected to the act. A video of the entire episode has now gone viral on social media.

What Exactly Happened?

According to a report by Marathi news portal Navakal, the controversy took place at a busy junction in Malad East where a large symbolic sculpture of Shivaji Maharaj’s 'Jiretop' has been installed. According to the report quoting local sources, during a religious programme, a member of the Jain community allegedly climbed onto the structure and placed a white Jain religious flag on top of the memorial.

As soon as the incident came to light, anger spread among locals and MNS workers. MNS Malad division president Mahesh Farkase and party activists rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Police

Police personnel also reached the location as tensions began rising in the area. In the presence of police officials, MNS workers confronted the individual and questioned how anyone could place a religious flag on a symbol associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whom they described as the pride and identity of Maharashtra.

MNS workers stated that Shivaji Maharaj is revered across Maharashtra and that such actions hurt public sentiments. They also warned against any future disrespect towards symbols associated with the Maratha warrior king.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals For Harmony Amid White Stripes Row On Mumbai Roads For Jain...

Jain Man Apologised For Placing Flag

Facing mounting pressure and protests, the individual later apologised publicly. Folding his hands before the gathered crowd and police officials, he reportedly admitted that a mistake had been committed unintentionally and sought forgiveness. The white flag placed atop the structure was later removed. Following the removal of the flag, MNS workers raised slogans of "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai" and "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" at the spot.

The incident has surfaced at a time when political tensions are already high over the ongoing 'white stripe' controversy in Mumbai, where several roads outside housing societies were painted white allegedly for the convenience of Jain monks and nuns who walk barefoot during religious processions. Opposition parties, including the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), have criticised the practice, arguing that public roads cannot be modified for the convenience of any particular community.

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