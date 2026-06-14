Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals For Harmony Amid White Stripes Row On Mumbai Roads For Jain Monks; MNS Protests

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed for harmony and mutual respect among communities amid the ongoing controversy over white stripes painted on roads in parts of Mumbai for the convenience of Jain religious leaders.

Political Reactions

The issue has sparked political reactions, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) adopting an aggressive stance against the practice. On Saturday, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande protested in Dadar and pressured the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove a white stripe painted on a public road.

Responding to the controversy, Fadnavis said that no one should attempt to pit one community against another or create social discord. He emphasized that if a community follows a particular tradition, it should be allowed to preserve it, while other communities should respect those customs. At the same time, he noted that those observing such traditions must also respect the sentiments of others.

No to Politics

“The essence of our culture lies in respecting one another. Taking every issue into controversy and injecting politics into it serves no purpose and does not benefit anyone,” the Chief Minister said. He also remarked that some individuals engage in such issues merely to remain in the public spotlight and that it is not necessary for him to react to every controversy.

The dispute has intensified across Mumbai, with similar incidents reported in Ghatkopar, Dadar and Girgaon. In Girgaon, unidentified persons allegedly painted black over a white stripe, following which local MNS functionaries launched a protest. Police detained several MNS workers and members of the Amhi Girgaonkars organisation during the agitation.

Members of the Jain community have defended the practice, stating that the white stripes were painted to reduce discomfort for Jain monks and nuns who walk barefoot. According to them, the reflective white paint helps lower the heat absorbed by road surfaces during the summer, making it easier for religious leaders to walk.

The controversy first gained widespread attention after videos surfaced on social media showing white stripes painted on roads in Ghatkopar and Vikhroli areas ahead of the arrival of Jain monks and nuns. The viral videos triggered a political debate over the use of public roads for religious purposes, leading to protests and counter-reactions across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/